Jefferies Maintains Oracle (ORCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.19% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oracle is 99.33. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.19% from its latest reported closing price of 105.89.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is 50,392MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.05.

Oracle Declares $0.40 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 received the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $105.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.60%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 1,343,645K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,902K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,861K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 34,168K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,639K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,463K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,754K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

