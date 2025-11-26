Jefferies Maintains Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Nektar Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:NKTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.63% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is $95.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.63% from its latest reported closing price of $60.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is 100MM, an increase of 59.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 78.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.23%, an increase of 122.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 97.26% to 15,187K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,277K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 925K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 76.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 655.11% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 791K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 546K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 63.72% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 434K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 81.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 912.51% over the last quarter.

