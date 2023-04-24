Jefferies Maintains Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navigator Holdings is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.21% from its latest reported closing price of 13.96.

The projected annual revenue for Navigator Holdings is 449MM, a decrease of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVGS is 0.42%, a decrease of 25.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 16,103K shares. The put/call ratio of NVGS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,703K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Steinberg Asset Management holds 1,153K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 999K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 5.54% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 912K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 908K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing a safe, efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties.

