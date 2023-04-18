Jefferies Maintains Microsoft (MSFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is $296.39. The forecasts range from a low of $214.12 to a high of $365.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of $288.80.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is $216,709MM, an increase of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.74.

Microsoft Declares $0.68 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $288.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 1.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alera Investment Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

INVNX - EVOLUTIONARY TREE INNOVATORS FUND holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

PBAIX - Blackrock Tactical Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 165K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 20.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MWOFX - MFS Global Growth Fund A holds 135K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 6.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 2.49%, a decrease of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 6,022,971K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Microsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

