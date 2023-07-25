Jefferies Maintains MercadoLibre (MELI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.02% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is 1,559.79. The forecasts range from a low of 808.00 to a high of $1,900.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.02% from its latest reported closing price of 1,181.51.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 13,172MM, an increase of 16.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1665 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.20%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 50,930K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,128K shares representing 12.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 34.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,809K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 43.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,229K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 76.75% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,184K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 40.10% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,916K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 29.65% over the last quarter.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

