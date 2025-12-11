Jefferies Maintains Maplebear (CART) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Maplebear (NasdaqGS:CART) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Maplebear is $52.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of $44.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maplebear is 3,597MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maplebear. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CART is 0.35%, an increase of 21.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 251,616K shares. The put/call ratio of CART is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 28,016K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 22,558K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,318K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares , representing an increase of 15.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 36.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,306K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CART by 30.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,215K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 79.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CART by 17.24% over the last quarter.

