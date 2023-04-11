Jefferies Maintains Lemonade (LMND) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lemonade is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.03% from its latest reported closing price of $14.04.

The projected annual revenue for Lemonade is $384MM, an increase of 49.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 212K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 81.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 233.92% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 47.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 36.74% over the last quarter.

RYRUX - Russell 2000 2x Strategy Fund A-Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFAIX - Vanguard Financials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 17.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMND is 0.16%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 37,014K shares. The put/call ratio of LMND is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lemonade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

