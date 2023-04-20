Jefferies Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $59.36.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 54.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Equity Income Trust NAV holds 284K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Koss-Olinger Consulting holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 79.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 39.59% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 33.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.39%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 399,091K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

