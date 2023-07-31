Jefferies Maintains L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.39% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 241.08. The forecasts range from a low of 170.69 to a high of $354.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from its latest reported closing price of 192.26.
The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 17,630MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1994 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHX is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 184,583K shares. The put/call ratio of LHX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Capital World Investors holds 13,390K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,441K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 8.96% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,548K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,365K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 19.20% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,892K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 11.36% over the last quarter.
Wells Fargo holds 5,075K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 69.51% over the last quarter.
AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,803K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 11.93% over the last quarter.
L3Harris Technologies Background Information

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.
