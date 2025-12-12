Jefferies Maintains Kohl's (KSS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is $21.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $40.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of $23.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 18,161MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32, a decrease of 26.07% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.06%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 126,315K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,636K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,042K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 82.47% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,500K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares , representing an increase of 36.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 158.76% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,010K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,858K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares , representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 51.64% over the last quarter.

