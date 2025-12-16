Jefferies Maintains Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is $26.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.49% from its latest reported closing price of $23.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 849MM, a decrease of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is 0.22%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 279,511K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 20,830K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,827K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,968K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,416K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 91.58% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,172K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 8,131K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares , representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 71.53% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,689K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 8.49% over the last quarter.

