Jefferies Maintains Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,283.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is 20.75. The forecasts range from a low of 5.45 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1,283.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 29.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.27%, a decrease of 33.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 40,251K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 9,672K shares representing 20.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,010K shares representing 17.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management V holds 3,526K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 43.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 2,329K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.