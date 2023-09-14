Jefferies Maintains Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Jackson Financial Inc - (NYSE:JXN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - is 38.15. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of 38.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial Inc - is 6,529MM, an increase of 23.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.72.

Jackson Financial Inc - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On August 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $38.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.32%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=71).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.29%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 73,868K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,177K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,170K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 72.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,591K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 23.71% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,411K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.