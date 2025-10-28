Jefferies Maintains Interparfums (IPAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Interparfums (NasdaqGS:IPAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interparfums is $166.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 73.81% from its latest reported closing price of $95.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interparfums is 1,282MM, a decrease of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interparfums. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.20%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 26,302K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 10.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 866K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares , representing a decrease of 30.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 776K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 40.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 83.44% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 747K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 73.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 715K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 8.67% over the last quarter.

