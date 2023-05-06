Jefferies Maintains International Seaways (INSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Seaways is 59.80. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.40% from its latest reported closing price of 37.75.

The projected annual revenue for International Seaways is 866MM, an increase of 0.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Seaways. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 11.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSW is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 32,457K shares. The put/call ratio of INSW is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,847K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares, representing a decrease of 49.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 38.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 12.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,122K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 61.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 880K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 48.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 90.97% over the last quarter.

International Seaways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

