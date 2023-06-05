Jefferies Maintains Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (IBKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (NASDAQ:IBKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.13% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is 111.18. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from its latest reported closing price of 80.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is 4,186MM, an increase of 17.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc -. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 98,598K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,501K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,164K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares, representing an increase of 40.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,604K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 17.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,174K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 9.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,027K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.