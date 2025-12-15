JEFFERIES Maintains IMCD N.V. - Depositary Receipt (IMCDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of IMCD N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IMCDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for IMCD N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $76.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.40 to a high of $108.39. The average price target represents an increase of 0.15% from its latest reported closing price of $76.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IMCD N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 4,972MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMCD N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCDY is 0.04%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCDY by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 67.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCDY by 106.66% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

