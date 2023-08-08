Jefferies Maintains Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit (IEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit (NASDAQ:IEP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.38% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 85.38% from its latest reported closing price of 23.66.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 10,922MM, a decrease of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.
Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit Declares $2.00 Dividend
On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.
At the current share price of $23.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 33.81%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.45%, the lowest has been 8.94%, and the highest has been 34.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.45 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 5.61 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEP is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 305,151K shares. The put/call ratio of IEP is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Icahn Carl C holds 299,998K shares representing 76.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 428K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 13.63% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 278K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 63.58% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 263K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 4.92% over the last quarter.
Advisor Group Holdings holds 254K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 82.81% over the last quarter.
Icahn Enterprises L P Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in eight primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.
Additional reading:
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) Today Announced Its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, August 4, 2023 –
- Amended and Restated Depositary Agreement among Icahn Enterprises, Icahn Enterprises GP and Computershare Inc., dated as of August 2, 2016
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investor Presentation March 2023
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.