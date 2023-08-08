Jefferies Maintains Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit (IEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit (NASDAQ:IEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 85.38% from its latest reported closing price of 23.66.

The projected annual revenue for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 10,922MM, a decrease of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit Declares $2.00 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

At the current share price of $23.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 33.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.45%, the lowest has been 8.94%, and the highest has been 34.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 5.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEP is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 305,151K shares. The put/call ratio of IEP is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 299,998K shares representing 76.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 428K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 278K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 63.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 263K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 254K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 82.81% over the last quarter.

Icahn Enterprises L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in eight primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

