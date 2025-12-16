JEFFERIES Maintains Husqvarna AB (HUSQF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:HUSQF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.09% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Husqvarna AB is $5.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.01 to a high of $7.11. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.09% from its latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Husqvarna AB is 53,049MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Husqvarna AB. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 21.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUSQF is 0.03%, an increase of 31.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.24% to 22,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,807K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUSQF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,025K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUSQF by 0.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,515K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUSQF by 15.90% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,127K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUSQF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUSQF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

