JEFFERIES Maintains Husqvarna AB (HUQVF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:HUQVF) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Husqvarna AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUQVF is 0.00%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.99% to 128K shares.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUQVF by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 66.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUQVF by 37.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

