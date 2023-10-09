Jefferies Maintains Humana (HUM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.68% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is 596.19. The forecasts range from a low of 472.68 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.68% from its latest reported closing price of 498.17.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 102,529MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.32.

Humana Declares $0.88 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $498.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.41%, a decrease of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 130,323K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,226K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,668K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 82.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,849K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,898K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,871K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 23.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,975K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

