JEFFERIES Maintains HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDNRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (OTCPK:HDNRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.59% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is $1.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.07 to a high of $1.29. The average price target represents an increase of 48.59% from its latest reported closing price of $0.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is 282MM, a decrease of 14.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDNRF is 0.06%, an increase of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 121,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,572K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,543K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,176K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDNRF by 0.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,869K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,990K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,854K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDNRF by 0.33% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 10,589K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,406K shares , representing an increase of 39.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDNRF by 69.16% over the last quarter.

