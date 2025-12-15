JEFFERIES Maintains Hemnet Group AB (HMNTY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Hemnet Group AB (OTCPK:HMNTY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hemnet Group AB is $30.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.96 to a high of $46.47. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of $28.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hemnet Group AB is 1,226MM, a decrease of 20.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.