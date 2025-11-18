Jefferies Maintains HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.32% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is $39.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from its latest reported closing price of $33.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 237MM, an increase of 137.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.22%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 148,953K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,167K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,715K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 85.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,203K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,352K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 10.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,322K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,407K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,857K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 15.11% over the last quarter.

