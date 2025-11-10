Jefferies Maintains Global Ship Lease (GSL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Ship Lease is $36.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of $34.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Ship Lease is 718MM, a decrease of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Ship Lease. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSL is 0.14%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.56% to 18,595K shares. The put/call ratio of GSL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 3,239K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,305K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 760K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 722K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 8.36% over the last quarter.

