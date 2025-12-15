JEFFERIES Maintains Gaztransport & Technigaz (GZPZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCPK:GZPZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.88% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gaztransport & Technigaz is $185.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.01 to a high of $204.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from its latest reported closing price of $152.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gaztransport & Technigaz is 567MM, a decrease of 22.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gaztransport & Technigaz. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GZPZF is 0.93%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 168K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GZPZF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 48K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GZPZF by 16.26% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 28K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GZPZF by 10.48% over the last quarter.

NEXTX - Shelton Green Alpha Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GZPZF by 0.12% over the last quarter.

