Jefferies Maintains Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Buy Recommendation

May 19, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

May 19, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.91% from its latest reported closing price of 9.80.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is 96MM, an increase of 14.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.14%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.56% to 5,948K shares. GAMB / Gambling.com Group Ltd Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMB / Gambling.com Group Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,896K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1,357K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 181K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 15.92% over the last quarter.

