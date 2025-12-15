JEFFERIES Maintains Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt (GALDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GALDY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GALDY is 0.18%, an increase of 66.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.43% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 14K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.