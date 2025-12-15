Stocks
JEFFERIES Maintains Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt (GALDY) Buy Recommendation

December 15, 2025 — 10:14 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GALDY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galderma Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GALDY is 0.18%, an increase of 66.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.43% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 14K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

