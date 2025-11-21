Jefferies Maintains Frontline (FRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Frontline is $25.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of $24.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontline is 1,231MM, a decrease of 32.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.19%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 57,836K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 12,711K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,628K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 46.63% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,247K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 30.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 68.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,614K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 77.92% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 65.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 237.20% over the last quarter.

