JEFFERIES Maintains Fortescue (FSUMF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Fortescue (OTCPK:FSUMF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortescue is $12.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.96 to a high of $14.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue is 13,944MM, a decrease of 10.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUMF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 182,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,964K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,610K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,259K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,971K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 6.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,019K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,857K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 5.08% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 9,064K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,396K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,785K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 6.22% over the last quarter.

