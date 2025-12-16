JEFFERIES Maintains Flughafen Zürich (UZAPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Flughafen Zürich (OTCPK:UZAPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flughafen Zürich is $267.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $211.95 to a high of $337.52. The average price target represents an increase of 29.10% from its latest reported closing price of $207.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flughafen Zürich is 1,288MM, a decrease of 3.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flughafen Zürich. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZAPF is 0.40%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 3,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 610K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZAPF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 585K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZAPF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZAPF by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZAPF by 6.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZAPF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

