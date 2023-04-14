Jefferies Maintains FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $246.28. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $219.53.

The projected annual revenue for FleetCor Technologies is $3,753MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Large Cap Disciplined Growth VIP Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 3.67% over the last quarter.

FHELX - Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RETSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Large Cap Fund Class S holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 194K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 45.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in FleetCor Technologies. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 76,226K shares. The put/call ratio of FLT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

