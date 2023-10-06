Jefferies Maintains Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE:FIHL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is 17.91. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from its latest reported closing price of 14.51.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is 2,636MM, a decrease of 21.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,246K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company.

Crestview Partners III GP holds 11,494K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company.

Crestview Partners IV GP holds 5,520K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,630K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,050K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

