Jefferies Maintains Expand Energy (EXE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Expand Energy (NasdaqGS:EXE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expand Energy is $133.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $107.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expand Energy. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.42%, an increase of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 256,663K shares. The put/call ratio of EXE is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,155K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,776K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,276K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,147K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,103K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares , representing a decrease of 53.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 37.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,812K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,642K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 3.61% over the last quarter.

