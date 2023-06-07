Jefferies Maintains Exact Sciences (EXAS) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is 88.25. The forecasts range from a low of 71.00 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of 85.22.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,322MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.28%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 210,297K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,951K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,750K shares, representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 127.84% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 11,379K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,040K shares, representing a decrease of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,837K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,252K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 79.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,818K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,226K shares, representing a decrease of 27.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 52.69% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,625K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares, representing an increase of 21.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 69.47% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

