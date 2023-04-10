Jefferies Maintains Everest Re Group (RE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everest Re Group is $428.98. The forecasts range from a low of $383.80 to a high of $477.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.58% from its latest reported closing price of $364.84.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Re Group is $13,728MM, an increase of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $43.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Re Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RE is 0.01%, an increase of 228.74%. The put/call ratio of RE is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Everest Re Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

