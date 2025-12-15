JEFFERIES Maintains Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Euronext N.V. is $178.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.72 to a high of $213.91. The average price target represents an increase of 85.23% from its latest reported closing price of $96.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Euronext N.V. is 1,598MM, a decrease of 10.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronext N.V.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EUXTF is 0.35%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 19,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,226K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 15.79% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,008K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 15.24% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,708K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,253K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.