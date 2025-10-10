Jefferies Maintains Essential Utilities (WTRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.92% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Essential Utilities is $47.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from its latest reported closing price of $40.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Utilities is 2,443MM, an increase of 4.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Utilities. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTRG is 0.19%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 341,068K shares. The put/call ratio of WTRG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,605K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,016K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,575K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 11,661K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,661K shares , representing a decrease of 85.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 55.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,159K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,849K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 6.60% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 9,843K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,146K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.