JEFFERIES Maintains E.ON SE (ENAKF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.47% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for E.ON SE is $19.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.09 to a high of $24.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.47% from its latest reported closing price of $13.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for E.ON SE is 86,922MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENAKF is 0.54%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.45% to 401,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,091K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,485K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 29,159K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 28,687K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,988K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,497K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 10.49% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,006K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,504K shares , representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

