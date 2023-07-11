Jefferies Maintains Enova International (ENVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enova International is 62.02. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 53.05.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,054MM, an increase of 105.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.21%, an increase of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 31,911K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,271K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 9.58% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,840K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing a decrease of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,070K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 845K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

