JEFFERIES Maintains Engie SA - Depositary Receipt (ENGIY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Engie SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ENGIY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.11% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Engie SA - Depositary Receipt is $27.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.72 to a high of $32.31. The average price target represents an increase of 77.11% from its latest reported closing price of $15.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Engie SA - Depositary Receipt is 72,245MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGIY is 0.29%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.21% to 921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGIY by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGIY by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGIY by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGIY by 19.18% over the last quarter.

PRAY - FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.