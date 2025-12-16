JEFFERIES Maintains Engie (ENGQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Engie (OTCPK:ENGQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Engie is $28.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.02 to a high of $32.70. The average price target represents an increase of 76.64% from its latest reported closing price of $15.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Engie is 72,245MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engie. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGQF is 0.51%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 329,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 22,143K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 21,230K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,592K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 11.84% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 20,847K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,219K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,722K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,163K shares , representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 44.27% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 12,273K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGQF by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.