JEFFERIES Maintains Enel (ESOCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Enel (OTCPK:ESOCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.44% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enel is $10.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.88 to a high of $11.99. The average price target represents an increase of 46.44% from its latest reported closing price of $7.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enel is 98,889MM, an increase of 27.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESOCF is 0.83%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 1,225,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 129,712K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,591K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 2.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,208K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,309K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 69,933K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,293K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 5.78% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 60,349K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 52,908K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,014K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

