Jefferies Maintains El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NasdaqGS:LOCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.39% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from its latest reported closing price of $11.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for El Pollo Loco Holdings is 508MM, an increase of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo Loco Holdings. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.13%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 30,378K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 13.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,489K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 20.67% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,171K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 838K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing a decrease of 46.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 58.99% over the last quarter.

