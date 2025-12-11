Jefferies Maintains Duolingo (DUOL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Jefferies maintained coverage of Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duolingo is $308.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $598.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.50% from its latest reported closing price of $200.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo is 699MM, a decrease of 27.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.34%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 46,766K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 2,828K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 22.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,230K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,581K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 76.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 260.38% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,309K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 60.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 321.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,284K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 35.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 18.24% over the last quarter.

