Jefferies Maintains Dorian LPG (LPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.15% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dorian LPG is 22.82. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from its latest reported closing price of 23.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dorian LPG is 332MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorian LPG. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPG is 0.10%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 30,603K shares. The put/call ratio of LPG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 0.17% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,015K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 931K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 98.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 5,540.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 735K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 91.35% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 726K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing a decrease of 83.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 45.31% over the last quarter.

Dorian LPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of 24 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.