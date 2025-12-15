JEFFERIES Maintains Delivery Hero SE (DLVHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.00% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Delivery Hero SE is $40.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.52 to a high of $64.08. The average price target represents an increase of 35.00% from its latest reported closing price of $29.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delivery Hero SE is 14,060MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delivery Hero SE. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLVHF is 0.22%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 29,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 8,210K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLVHF by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,189K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLVHF by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,978K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLVHF by 7.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,252K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLVHF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,099K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

