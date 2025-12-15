JEFFERIES Maintains Delivery Hero SE - Depositary Receipt (DELHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of Delivery Hero SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DELHY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 447.36% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Delivery Hero SE - Depositary Receipt is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.46 to a high of $38.83. The average price target represents an increase of 447.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delivery Hero SE - Depositary Receipt is 14,060MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delivery Hero SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DELHY is 0.00%, an increase of 327.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.46% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DELHY by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

