Jefferies Maintains Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is 101.40. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.49% from its latest reported closing price of 75.40.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is 2,262MM, an increase of 26.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.53%, a decrease of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 261,947K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 13,176K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,959K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,986K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,056K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 10.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,986K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 6,253K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares, representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 132.19% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,124K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

