JEFFERIES Maintains CSL Limited - Depositary Receipt (CSLLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, JEFFERIES maintained coverage of CSL Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CSLLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CSL Limited - Depositary Receipt is $82.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.29 to a high of $102.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $95.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CSL Limited - Depositary Receipt is 14,801MM, a decrease of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSL Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSLLY is 0.12%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.19% to 113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSLLY by 24.69% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSLLY by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSLLY by 38.95% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

